VANCOUVER -- Surrey RCMP is warning the public about a robbery and sexual assault that happened near King George SkyTrain station Friday night.

Police say around 10:45 p.m., a man with a weapon approached a woman who was walking alone under the Expo Skytrain line toward Fraser Highway.

The man robbed the woman of her personal belongings, according to police, then pulled her into the bushes and sexually assaulted her. He then fled, and the woman was able to call police. Police say her injuries are minor. She was taken to hospital; she is also being supported by Surrey RCMP’s victim services team.

The suspect is described as a white man, aged 30 to 40 and 5'10" tall. He was wearing a red and blue bandana on his face and was dressed all in black.

Surrey RCMP’s special victims unit has taken over the investigation and are seeking any witnesses. They are also asking for any dash cam video from motorists who may have been driving in the area at the time of the assault on the woman.

Police are also issuing a general warning to the public to avoid taking short cuts or walking along lanes, forested or secluded areas. They’re recommending walking with someone else, when possible, and telling someone where you are going and when you will be coming back.