A North Vancouver woman who was at home when an intruder burst into her condo and pulled out a knife Thursday night is sharing her story.

Police said the suspect entered three different suites at the Treelyn condo complex on Fromme Road near 28th Street beginning at around 8 p.m, when he apparently entered the building through the patio door of a home on the ground floor.

He eventually ended up on the third floor, where a woman named Maria, who did not want to provide her full name due to safety concerns, lives with her mother and small dog.

Maria told CTV News she had just come home and that her door had only been unlocked for a few moments when the man came inside.

"I heard my mom yelling to someone to get out. I knew something was wrong," Maria said. "I went out in the living room and this guy was in our house. He went straight out to the balcony."

Maria said the man was suffering what appeared to be a gash on his arm, and asked her mother to call 911, which she did.

"He pulled a knife out in the kitchen. He seemed scared more than anything. He thought someone was out to get him," she told CTV News.

Maria and her mother quickly went to a neighbour’s for safety.

"I didn’t care what he did to the house, I just wanted out of there," she said.

North Vancouver RCMP said when they arrived at the building, they found a man "hanging from the window of a third floor apartment."

"The man dropped to the ground and was arrested without incident," Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said in a news release.

The suspect, who is 40 years old, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and remains in custody. Police haven't commented on a possible motive, or whether mental health may have played a role.

Mounties have since notified B.C.'s police watchdog, the Independent Investigation Office, which is tasked with determining whether officers' action or inaction contributed to the man's injuries.

The balcony the suspect came crashing through is enclosed with glass windows. On Friday morning it was clear to see one of the windows had been broken, and there were what appeared to be bloody hand prints smeared on another window pane.

No one else at the building was injured.

The IIO asked anyone who witnessed what happened Thursday night to call investigators at 1-855-446-8477.