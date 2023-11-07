Woman missing from B.C. First Nation along Highway of Tears found dead

A woman who disappeared from a First Nations community in central British Columbia last month has been found dead.

Vanderhoof RCMP and the Saik'uz First Nation say the remains of Chelsey Quaw, who was first reported missing on Oct. 11, were found in a wooded area on the Indigenous community's territory.

Police say the BC Coroners Service is investigating the cause of death, and no further details on the case are available at this time.

Quaw was one of two community members missing from the First Nation - located 100 kilometres west of Prince George along Highway 16 - this year.

The stretch of highway between Prince George and Prince Rupert is known as the Highway of Tears after dozens have vanished or been killed along it over the last few decades.

First Nations leaders and family members last week called for more action from police and the public in locating both Quaw and Jay Preston Raphael, who was reported missing Feb. 26 after walking away from a residence at the Saik'uz First Nation.

Quaw's family has issued a statement through the Saik'uz First Nation and Carrier Sekani Family Services, thanking all people involved in the search and reminding them to keep up the continued search for Raphael.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2023