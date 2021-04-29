VANCOUVER -- Police were called to a downtown Vancouver apartment building over the weekend after a young woman was woken up by a strange man grabbing her wrist.

Authorities said the alarming incident happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday, while the 19-year-old victim was asleep at home near Howe and Drake streets.

According to a post on the Vancouver Crime Stories website, the woman "screamed and ran out of her bedroom, and her roommate called police."

When officers arrived at the apartment, the suspect was allegedly lying in the woman's bed. Police said they used a Taser on the man after he allegedly resisted arrest.

The suspect is facing possible charges of assault and break-and-enter.

Vancouver police told CTV News it's not yet clear how the intruder managed to get into the apartment.