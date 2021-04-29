Advertisement
Woman in downtown apartment woken up by man grabbing her wrist, police say
A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform as she makes a phone call after responding to an unknown incident in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VANCOUVER -- Police were called to a downtown Vancouver apartment building over the weekend after a young woman was woken up by a strange man grabbing her wrist.
Authorities said the alarming incident happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday, while the 19-year-old victim was asleep at home near Howe and Drake streets.
According to a post on the Vancouver Crime Stories website, the woman "screamed and ran out of her bedroom, and her roommate called police."
When officers arrived at the apartment, the suspect was allegedly lying in the woman's bed. Police said they used a Taser on the man after he allegedly resisted arrest.
The suspect is facing possible charges of assault and break-and-enter.
Vancouver police told CTV News it's not yet clear how the intruder managed to get into the apartment.