Woman grabbed, sexually assaulted in downtown Vancouver stranger attack: police

Woman grabbed, sexually assaulted in downtown Vancouver stranger attack: police

Vancouver police released surveillance video of a suspect in a sexual assault. (Vancouver Police Department handout) Vancouver police released surveillance video of a suspect in a sexual assault. (Vancouver Police Department handout)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener