Woman grabbed, sexually assaulted in downtown Vancouver stranger attack: police

A police investigation is underway after a woman was grabbed and sexually assaulted in downtown Vancouver earlier this month.

Police released surveillance video of a suspect Friday, saying a 26-year-old woman was walking near West Hastings and Hornby streets at about midnight on June 11 when she was attacked.

Investigators said the suspect, who is a man the victim didn't know, "grabbed her from behind and sexually assaulted her." The woman fought the man off, then chased him away.

"This woman did everything right. She fought off her attacker, got to a safe place, and called 911," said Const. Tania Visintin in a news release.

"Her quick actions allowed investigators to secure important evidence, including the video we are releasing today."

Police said the suspect is believed to be in his 40s and was last seen running south on Hornby Street. Surveillance video shows him wearing a blue baseball cap, jeans, a hoodie, blue shoes and a backpack.

"This was a very serious incident, and because the suspect is still at large we have concerns for the public’s safety," Visintin said.

"We’d like to identify the man in this video and we’re asking anyone who recognizes him, or anyone who saw the assault, to call us right away and speak with investigators."

Anyone with information should call the Vancouver Police Department at 604-717-0603.