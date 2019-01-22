

CTV Vancouver





A woman was injured Tuesday during an attempt to evade the authorities, Vancouver police say.

Officers were attempting to execute a search warrant at a residence near Station Avenue and Main Street, the Vancouver Police Department said in a statement to CTV News.

"One of the occupants allegedly attempted to flee out a fourth-floor window as the police knocked on the door," Const. Jason Doucette said.

The woman, in her late 20s, fell onto an awning below and was hurt, he said.

She was rushed to hospital with injuries that are believed to be serious but non-life-threatening.

Police did not provide further details, but said that the Independent Investigations Office has been notified. The province's police watchdog is contacted in all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, regardless of if there are any allegations of wrongdoing.