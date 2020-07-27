VANCOUVER -- The Transportation Safety Board says a Cessna 170 has gone down near the Stave Lake airstrip north of Mission, B.C.

The TSB said two people were on board, and their conditions are unknown at this time.

Chris Krepski, a spokesperson for the TSB, told CTV News the agency is not deploying at this point but will be gathering information remotely via first responders. It will then make a decision on how to proceed.

Krepski said the investigation is in its early stages, and did not have any information about weather conditions or whether the airstrip was open at the time.

