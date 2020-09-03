VANCOUVER -- A 32-year-old woman has been arrested after chaining herself to a gate where work is being done on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project in Kamloops, B.C., according to local Mounties.

Kamloops RCMP said in a news release Thursday that they were called to the Trans Mountain facility near the city's Airport Road around 6 a.m. to deal with the demonstrator.

Security staff had already "attempted to interact" with the woman before police arrived, but "she refused to unchain herself from the gate," police said.

Officers responded to the scene and read the woman a 2018 BC Supreme Court injunction against protesters who interfere with the pipeline project, according to police, who eventually arrested the woman for allegedly being in civil contempt of the court order.

The woman is now scheduled to appear in BC Supreme Court in Vancouver on Oct. 5, police said.