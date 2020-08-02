VANCOUVER -- Police in Maple Ridge are investigating a shooting that happened near the intersection of Selkirk Avenue and 223rd Street Saturday night around 10:30.

Ridge Meadows RCMP confirmed to CTV News Vancouver that one person had been injured in the incident but would not say how seriously.

“At this point, all I can tell you is that one person was injured in the incident and due to the investigation still being ongoing that’s the extent of the information I can give you at this point,” said Sgt. Michelle Luca of the Ridge Meadows RCMP.

“Any information from the public that they can provide us is always welcomed. I think the most important part that I want to reiterate is that there are no public safety concerns with regards to this incident.”

A man who lives one block down from the intersection where the shooting happened said he heard several shots and then the sound of a vehicle speeding away along Selkirk Avenue.

“I think I heard about four to six shots,” said neighbour John Chang as he slapped his arm to demonstrate the timing. “I don’t know if they were rapid. I don’t know what rapid is but it was consistent shots.”

Video gathered at nearby Ridge Meadows Hospital a short time after the shooting shows a white Hyundai sedan with a shattered passenger-side window parked near the emergency room.

Broken auto glass littered Selkirk Avenue in the spot where the shooting happened.

Police could be seen searching the car, but Ridge Meadows RCMP would not confirm if it was related to the shooting, or whether the victim arrived at the hospital in that four-door sedan.

A woman who lives in an apartment building just metres from where the shooting took place did not want to provide her name but showed CTV News what she says is a fresh bullet hole in the exterior wall just metres from her kitchen window.

She said the gunshots were incredibly loud and she heard two vehicles drive away at what sounded like high speeds in the immediate aftermath.

In a tweet, police said the investigation is in its early stages, but added that they believe the incident was isolated and there is no threat to public safety.