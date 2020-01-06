VANCOUVER -- A record-breaking prize will be up for grabs again this week after Friday's draw failed to produce a winner.

For the first time in Canada, the Lotto Max jackpot reached a whopping $70 million last week. There were eight Maxmillion wins ($1 million each) last week, the B.C. Lottery Corporation said, but no one won the jackpot.

So the prize is once again available, and a lucky ticketholder could find themselves a multimillionaire following Tuesday's draw.

Prior to last week, the maximum prize won in Canada was $60 million. That prize went to a resident of Metro Vancouver in August – a retired fisherman who planned to take his family to Hawaii to celebrate.

But restrictions around the maximum jackpot were changed last spring, increasing the limit by another $10 million.

"This is a landmark thing for Canada. It’s the largest jackpot ever awarded in Canada," BCLC spokesperson Matt Lee said last week.

In addition to the massive prize, Lotto Max players could win an estimated 25 prizes of $1 million each.

The draw for the $70-million prize will be Tuesday after 7:30 p.m. Ticket holders can then check their numbers online.