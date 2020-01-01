VANCOUVER -- What would you do with $70 million?

A record-breaking prize will be up for grabs when the winning Lotto Max numbers are drawn at the end of the week.

It's the first time such a prize has been offered in Canada. The maximum jackpot was increased in May 2019.

Prior to Friday's draw, the largest cash prize handed out in Canada's westernmost province was $60 million, awarded to a resident of Richmond, B.C., in August.

Retired commercial fisherman Joseph Katalinic received the cheque at a news conference, and told media he planned to "live like a king."

He said he "went nuts, I tell ya," when he found out he held the winning ticket. He got home, poured himself a shot then let his daughter in on the secret.

He said he planned to take his family to Hawaii, and visit the European town where his parents were born.

The draw for the $70-million prize will be Friday after 7:30 p.m. Ticket holders can then check their numbers online.