

Krissy Vann, CTV Morning Live





On CTV Morning Live I had the chance to chat about something that we don't often think about unless we are forced to face it. When incidents happen when it comes to an injury or ailment we generally rely on our insurance to be there during our time of need. However, what happens when a claim is denied? This can be a reality for a plethora of reasons. On CTV Morning Live we caught up with some of the team at Wirsig Matheos who specailize in insurance claim denials and provided sound advice on what you can do if you ever find yourself caught in that situation.