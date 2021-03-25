VANCOUVER -- Someone in B.C. could be sitting on a $13 million lottery ticket and not even know it yet.

The B.C. Lottery Corporation said the winning ticket for last Friday's Lotto Max draw was purchased somewhere in the Prince George-Mount Robson area – and that so far, no one has come forward to claim the prize.

The ticket matched all seven numbers from the March 19 draw: 2, 7, 8, 26, 30, 43 and 48. Doing so requires beating infinitesimal odds of one in 33,294,800.

The BCLC said it will be sharing more information once the lucky winner comes forward, including the exact location where the ticket was sold.

There's no reason the winner has to rush to reveal themselves – lottery rules allow all prize winners 52 weeks to claim their cash – though their millions could accrue a lot of money in interest over the course of a year.

And some tickets do expire. Last week, a $1 million prize from a Lotto 6/49 ticket that was sold on the north end of Vancouver Island disappeared when the purchaser failed to come forward by the deadline of 11:59:59 p.m. on March 18.

A BCLC spokesperson said unclaimed prize money for national draws, including Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49, goes back into the prize pool.