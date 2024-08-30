VANCOUVER
    • Winning $1M lottery prize means more time to sleep, B.C. woman says

    Lottery winner Bin Wei, of Vancouver, is seen in an image from the B.C. Lottery Corporation. Lottery winner Bin Wei, of Vancouver, is seen in an image from the B.C. Lottery Corporation.
    Winning a $1-million lottery prize will help one lucky Vancouver resident pay off her mortgage – and potentially get more sleep, too.

    Bin Wei purchased her ticket for the Aug. 13 Lotto Max draw at the Real Canadian Superstore on Grandview Highway and Rupert Street, according to the B.C. Lottery Corporation.

    Wei told the BCLC she initially couldn't believe her luck after scanning her ticket at a self-checker.

    "I thought something was wrong with the machine," Wei said, in a BCLC news release.

    On top of helping her achieve full home ownership, Wei said she expects the sudden windfall will allow her to rest and sleep more.

    Taking home a cool $1 million feels "very good," Wei told the BCLC.

    Across Canada, 14 Maxmillions prizes of that size were awarded in the Aug. 13 Lotto Max draw.

    The odds of winning either a Lotto Max jackpot or a side Maxmillions prize – each of which requires matching all seven numbers in a draw, without using the bonus – are approximately one in 33.3 million, according to the BCLC.

     

      

