

Gary Rutherford, CTV News Vancouver





It was a break from the pitch for some of the Whitecaps who spent the day touring B.C. Children’s Hospital, where they had fun playing foosball with patients at the Caps-themed playroom at the Teck Acute Care Centre.

“It’s amazing to come out here to support the community as some of these kids are going through really hard times,” said Whitecaps midfielder Andy Rose Wednesday. “To be here and have a little fun with them and take their minds off everything is really special.”

The Whitecaps are still waiting for their first victory. They’ve stumbled out of the gate with a record of 0-4-1. The team is beginning to feel the pressure, but believe they are starting to make some progress.

“Season is long, we know we’ll have another opportunity in the weekend to come,” said Whitecaps forward Fredy Montero. “We need to believe in the team that we have, and the process. It’s been tough, my first time being with a team in a period of so long without winning. I’m 100 per cent sure the victory will come.”

Their latest loss came Friday as soccer superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic stole the show with a goal and an assist to lead his L.A. Galaxy to victory. The game started off well for the Caps, then defender Ali Adnan attempted a penalty kick, but failed to convert after attempting a soft chip shot that was easily saved.

The play, something Whitecaps head coach Marc Dos Santos wasn’t a fan of.

“I was very frustrated and it kind of stayed with me during the 90 minutes,” Dos Santos said. “Ali, in that moment, took a bad decision, but kept going and he was one of the best players that night”

The Caps will now play three games in eight days with their first stop in Chicago as they face former Whitecap goalkeeper David Ousted who is now a member of the Fire.