

CTV Vancouver





New security measures at BC Place created chaos at the gates for Whitecaps fans.

Friday night was the first time the stadium implemented handheld metal detectors and warned attendees to arrive early.

Soccer fans told CTV News they had to wait between 15 to 30 minutes to get into the venue and many were still waiting in long line-ups even after the game had already started.

"It was pretty annoying. I don't think I would want to wait through that again," one attendee said.

The Whitecaps were also aware of the delays and tweeted more than 20 minutes after kick-off: "Our sincere apologies to the fans who were delayed entering the building. For those still waiting, there are no lineups at Gates B and C."

"It's extremely frustrating because we wanted to get in and watch the game and we missed the first penalty kick in the beginning of the game," another fan told CTV News.

Read more: Metal detectors part of security screening at BC Place

BC Place announced the security changes, saying the move was meant to "help ensure the safety and security" of visitors to the venue.

On Saturday morning, the venue apologized on social media for the delays before the match, saying it is "working to refine [its] entry processes for the future."

We are making changes to our security procedures at venue entry points. Unfortunately fans experienced delays before the Whitecaps FC match last evening. We apologize for any inconvenience and are working to refine our entry processes for future events. https://t.co/hIL4n52VYK — BC Place (@bcplace) April 6, 2019

Guests heading to other events at the stadium, such as BC Lions and Canada Sevens games, will be expected to participate in security screening, which will now include the metal detecting wands. Anyone who refuses to be scanned will not be allowed in.

To help lines move smoothly, BC Place asksanyone attending events to try to minimize the amount of things they bring in.

When approaching the screening area, they're asked to remove metal objects, cameras and cellphones from their pockets and put them on a table set up for inspection.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Ben Miljure