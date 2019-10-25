

Carly Yoshida-Butryn, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - BC Hydro is warning some customers to prepare to be without power overnight after a wind storm caused widespread damage to its infrastructure.

High winds caused branches and trees to topple onto BC Hydro’s electrical system across the province on Friday, cutting power to more than 120,000 customers.

Some of the damaged equipment includes power lines, power poles and transformers. Crews are working to repair the damaged equipment, and BC Hydro says they will work into the evening and overnight to restore power. However, some customers should be prepared to remain in the dark Friday night.

“Due to the extent of damage in some areas, customers in the hardest hit areas should prepare to be without power overnight,” BC Hydro said in a statement. “This includes customers in Chase, Sicamous, Salmon Arm, Dawson Creek and 100 Mile House.”

Environment Canada had issued wind warnings for several regions across B.C., with the winds expected to ease by Friday evening.

At the storm’s peak around 2 p.m., there were nearly 20,000 customers without power in the Lower Mainland and on the Sunshine Coast. That number has since gone down to more than 3,000 customers.

BC Hydro is also reminding people that a downed power line is considered an emergency, and people should stay at least 10 metres away and call 911.