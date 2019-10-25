

Carly Yoshida-Butryn, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER -Stanley Park has been closed to the public, and sailings on two major BC Ferries routes have been cancelled because of high winds.

Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for several regions across B.C., including Metro Vancouver. Wind gusts had the potential to reach up to 90 km/h in some regions closer to the water.

There are more than 16,000 B.C. Hydro customers currently without power in the Lower Mainland and on the Sunshine Coast. The B.C. Hydro outages map shows more than 2,700 customers are without power in Surrey. (Link to Hydro: https://www.bchydro.com/power-outages/app/outage-list.html#current-521980323)

BC Ferries has cancelled the 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. sailings from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay. The 1 p.m. sailing from Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay has also been cancelled.

A large tree branch has fallen on the road in Vancouver's West End near Burnaby and Nicola Streets, and the Vancouver Park Board has also warned people to avoid large trees since branches could break and fall. The Ghost Train in Stanley Park has also been closed because of the wind warning but might reopen at 5:30 p.m.

Environment Canada says the strong winds will continue this afternoon but are expected to ease into the evening.

Special weather statements have also been issued for the Fraser Valley and most of the Okanagan.

I can barely stand up in this gusty wind, but someone’s trying to kite surf in it at English Bay #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/uWdleZXfdh — Nafeesa Karim (@nafeesakarim) October 25, 2019

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.