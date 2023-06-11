Wind gusts push wildfire away from Tumbler Ridge, B.C.

The nearly 20,000 hectare fire burning kilometres away from Tumbler Ridge, B.C., has been pushed back.

According to BC Wildfire Service, there was a significant reduction in fire behaviour due in part to cooler temperatures, rainfall and wind gusts blowing the fire away from the town.

"These westerly winds are pushing the smoke away, which allows for greater visibility to get our helicopters in closer and crews close," said Karley Desrosiers, a fire information officer with BC Wildfire Service.

Desrosiers says despite the wind being in the community's favour, it can change quickly, and more needs to be done on the west flank for BC Wildfire Services to be confident that it's been contained.

The town's fire chief, Dustin Curry, told CTV News that his team of ten volunteer firefighters has been helping install sprinkler protection around the community to prevent damage if the fire crawls over the ridge and enters the town.

"We brought in Mutual Aid partners from Dawson Creek and Chetwynd in order to help us maintain structural fire protection within the community while we assist other things," said Curry.

Since Thursday, the streets of Tumbler Ridge have been mostly deserted. The fire chief said only a handful of people have stayed and are not following the evacuation order. Around 2,400 have found accommodations elsewhere as they wait out the order.

"The best way they can help the District of Tumbler Ridge and our responders stay safe and allow us to be efficient in our jobs is to leave town," said Curry.

Tumbler Ridge's mayor, Darryl Krakowka, says he understands that there's an itch to get back to the community, but until the wildfire service deems it safe, the evacuation order will remain in place.

"We look forward to when we're able to give that information, and it's looking favourable for a return and how that return is going to look," said Krakowka.

The Peace River Regional District is coordinating temporary entry permits in partnership with the District of Tumbler Ridge. However, the entry permits are for essential personnel only.

The town has heard from residents concerned about pets being left behind, and they are working to help get them out.

"We've heard those concerns, and we've been in contact with the SPCA, and we're going to have a special constable coming in," said Curry.

Residents are asked to call the BCSPCA Animal hotline and arrange for the services to retrieve their pet.

In the meantime, the town has assigned two councillors in Dawson Creek, Chetwynd and Fort St. John to answer questions face-to-face with residents staying in those communities.