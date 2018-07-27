

CTV Vancouver





A wildfire burning in Kelowna, B.C. that's caused an evacuation alert for over 900 homes was sparked by kids playing with a lighter, fire crews say.

Residents in the Wilden neighoubrhood have been told to be ready to leave at a moment's notice because the fire burning near Knox Mountain.

On Friday afternoon, Central Okanagan Emergency Operations issued an evacuation alert for 933 properties in the Wilden neighbourhood. A map of the affected properties is available online.

The blaze is known as the Yates Road fire, and crews battled it from the ground and from the air.

On Friday evening, the fire was considered "held," meaning it's unlikely to grow unless weather conditions change.

Bill Coderre, who rushed home when he heard to let his dog out, wasn't allowed up to his house because his street was blocked by a barricade.

"Right now I'm just watching the bombers drop the loads and the firemen running up the hill," he said.

Ingrid West had a similar idea.

"It's scary," she said. "It's not that far away from the houses here."

She added the trees and surrounding brush have been dry for quite some time.

Nick Sintichakis, who also lives nearby, said he wasn't too concerned since all he saw was smoke. Crews also seemed to be doing a good job, he added.

"If I started to see flames and wind, then I'd be really concerned," he said.

Those under the evacuation alert are reminded to be prepared to be away from home for an extended period of time and pack essentials like medicines and identification documents.