Why this comedian is eating French toast and hotdogs every day while in Vancouver

A comedian from Alberta is on a mission to become a regular in every city he visits—the latest being Vancouver.

Coaldale-born Michael Moses orders the same menu item at roughly the same time each day until he orders his “usual” with no questions asked.

The comedian kicked off his unusual project in November, and captures each customer service experience on his smartphone, which he then shares with more than 141,000 followers on TikTok. He says his goal is to support small Canadian businesses.

Since arriving in Vancouver on Jan. 8, Moses has succeeded in being recognized for his breakfast choice at Red Umbrella Café on Davie Street: French toast with ice cream to go.

By day two, when Moses asks for the same thing he ordered the previous day, his server can be heard asking, “French toast and ice cream?”

Since she didn’t remember his name, however, Moses goes back the following day. Unfortunately, different people were on staff and didn’t recognize him.

In his day four video, Moses explains why he’s switching up his order.

“I got to stop man. I’ve been feeling under the weather and that French toast and ice cream is not helping me in the morning,” Moses tells his followers before entering Red Umbrella and being recognized by name and his original breakfast order.

“Red Umbrella Café? They’re good – like really good,” Moses said in his response video afterwards.

For lunch, Moses has been ordering the same hot dog from the Japadog street cart at the intersection of Burrard and Smithe streets.

Thursday was the fifth consecutive lunchtime he ordered the Kurobuta Terimayo—an $8.29 meal of pork sausage, teriyaki sauce, Japenese mayo, fried onions and seaweed.

After greeting the Japadog staff and taking a pregnant pause, Moses asks for the number one, which is met with the response, “You like it so much.”

Moses has two more days to reach his gastronomic goal in Vancouver before moving on.

In response to one of his TikTok videos, one person asked Moses in the comments why he travels so much.

“Mostly for fun and try to find some work along the way,” Moses answered.

The comedian also offers reviews of the food for $1 per month through Patreon. A membership to About Everyday Same Time also includes the opportunity to place requests for different restaurants where Moses should attempt to become a regular.