Whiteout conditions, blowing snow in Fraser Valley

Road conditions in the eastern Fraser Valley are being described as “very poor” by police as frigid temperatures persist in the wake of a winter snowstorm.

“The strong winds and blowing snow are creating whiteout conditions making several areas very unsafe for travelling due to poor visibility and drifting snow,” the Upper Fraser Valley RCMP wrote in an email to CTV News.

“There have been several reports of collisions on the majority of the main highways in the area including Highway 1 and Highway 5,” the email continued.

A nasty winter storm brought heavy snow and arctic-cold conditions to the Lower Mainland Monday.

Conditions on Highway 1 between Abbotsford and Chilliwack Tuesday morning were treacherous for any would-be drivers.

“It’s almost a whiteout situation sometimes on the highway,” said Abbotsford Police Department Const. Art Stele.

He said one of the worst places for drivers was a section between Whatcom Road and No. 3 Road where about a half dozen drivers ended up in snowbanks and in need of rescue by first responders.

“We then got those motorists into our vehicles and had transported them to a local hotel where the lobby was big enough and warm enough to kind of house them for a little bit,” he explained.

“It’s just a troubling situation when you’re on the highway, its blowing snow and its cold, it’s dark and you can’t get from A to B,” Stele said.

Mission also saw significant snowfall.

“It was a pretty heavy snowfall all night. We got about 15 to 20 cm here in Mission,” said Tracy Kyle, the city's director of engineering and public orks.

She said municipal crews had been on the roads around the clock.

“Our crews are trying to catch up and get the main roads cleared off,” she told CTV News Tuesday morning.

But despite snow-clearing and salting efforts, roads still proved treacherous fort anyone who drove.

Harpuneet Singh’s vehicle got stuck in Surrey, just a short distance from his home.

“I came down here. I was stuck here. And some of my neighbors tried to help me trying to help me go up the hill,” he said.

In Langley, Doug Gwilt had been getting around in his truck without a problem, but said other drivers hadn’t been so fortunate.

“There’s been a few people (whose vehicles were) buried by the snowplows there, people having trouble getting up the hills,” Gwilt said.

Private contractors have been working long hours to clear parking lots, including William Krogh, who was clearing the parking lot at Otter Co-Op.

“I’ve been busy since about two in the morning,” he said.

Matt Park was using his ATV to clear a section of sidewalk in Aldergrove.

“I work construction. We’re shut down because of the snow. It’s a way to make money,” he explained.