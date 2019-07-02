The deadline has passed but the Vancouver Whitecaps still have no answers about whether their star left back will remain with the club.

The loan from Serie A club Udinese for 25-year-old Ali Adnan expired June 30.

The Whitecaps have made it clear they want Adnan to stay, and says he does too. But it's not up to them. That decision belongs to Udinese.

"It's been annoying now for me for one month, everyone has been asking me and I say when it's confirmed, in the right side or not, we're going to talk," said Whitecaps head coach Marc Dos Santos.

Adnan joined the club back in March where he made an immediate impact, which had Dos Santos exploring his options on how to keep Adnan past the June 30 expiration date.

"Since he arrived on day one, his competition level, and his head, how much he wants to win – he shows it when the game is there, the commitment he has," Dos Santos said. "He has attributes that are very different from the other left backs in MLS…but I think until now, he's come in very committed to the team."

Adnan's teammates agree, saying his personality and style of play are exactly what the club needs.

"I think he's the gap that we needed to fill," defender Derek Cornelius said. "He's been excellent since he's come in. He's a guy that a lot of the guys get along with so it makes it easy to play with him."

Dos Santos is hoping to have an answer regarding Adnan's status before the club's match against LAFC on Saturday, and admitted the transfer window has been frustrating to deal with.

"In soccer, it's very slow, things are slow. It's a process with a lot of people involved. On Ali's side and our side, things are done, so now it's a little out of our control. And it's frustrating because many situations are slow," Dos Santos explained to the media.

The loss of Adnan would mean the Caps would need to find a replacement for the defender, and it comes at a crucial time in the season.

The club currently sits thee points out of a playoff spot, just as the competition around the league is heating up. But the players say the urgency has always been there.

"Of course we understand that to get above the line we need to pick up three points in games and find a way to go up 1-0, go up 2-0, finish plays off in the attacking third, and still stay solid in the back, so we're well aware of the situation," said midfielder Andy Rose. "There's a clear understanding of what we need to do, still a firm belief in what we've done. We've done a lot of things well, and now it's time to find little ways to keep getting better."

The Whitecaps have a busy month, with five league games and two Canadian Championship matches on the calendar.

Their first test of the month is Saturday against league leading LAFC, a team they beat 1-0 back in April at BC Place.