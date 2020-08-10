VANCOUVER -- Interior Health has issued a drug alert for a white powder being sold on the street.

The alert says the drug is sold as cocaine but has a very high concentration of fentanyl, the main cause for thousands of deaths in B.C.

It says there's a high risk of overdose from the drug and naloxone may not work to reverse the effects.

The authority asks people to get their drugs checked, don't use alone or else go to a supervised prevention site.