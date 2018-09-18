The last day of summer is still days away, but snow has already fallen in parts of B.C.

The first flakes of the upcoming fall-winter season fell over the peak of Whistler Mountain last week, a photo posted on Twitter Tuesday showed.

Whistler Blackcomb shared the photo, which was taken Sunday, of the inuksuk at the peak, writing: "It's starting to look a lot like… we've skipped a season."

The photo taken by Mitch Winton of Coast Mountain Photography showed there was enough snow to cover the path at the time.

Sunday's was not the mountain's first snowfall this summer. Another photo from Winton posted on the resort's Instagram page showed a smattering of snow fell Sept. 11.

A webcam installed 2,182 metres up the mountain showed much of the snow was still on the ground by Tuesday, though it was nowhere near enough snow for skiing. Snow could also be seen on the 7th Heaven camera at 2,173 metres.

Last year, enough snow fell uphill that the slopes opened a week early, on Nov. 17.

While the temperature hovered around the freezing mark at the peak on Tuesday, downhill, the high climbed to 15 C.

Snow fell in Whistler around the same time as special weather statements were issued for other parts of the province last week. Many communities in south-central B.C. woke up to snow on Thursday, and there were back-to-back winter storms in the northeast Tuesday and Wednesday.

