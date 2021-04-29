VANCOUVER -- A B.C. municipality is pausing all online services due to a cybersecurity issue.

The municipality of Whistler said in a statement through the RCMP that its phones, email, network services and website are temporarily offline.

Some in-person services at the municipal hall are also temporarily unavailable.

Mounties and security experts are working to address the issue.

Police say to be careful with calls and emails that appear to come from municipal officials. No personal information should be given out during this time.