Advertisement
Whistler cybersecurity issue: All municipal online services paused, public told to be vigilant
Published Thursday, April 29, 2021 7:30AM PDT Last Updated Thursday, April 29, 2021 7:35AM PDT
A physical distancing sign is pictured along the empty sidewalks in Whistler, B.C., Friday, May 15, 2020. (Jonathan Hayward / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Share:
VANCOUVER -- A B.C. municipality is pausing all online services due to a cybersecurity issue.
The municipality of Whistler said in a statement through the RCMP that its phones, email, network services and website are temporarily offline.
Some in-person services at the municipal hall are also temporarily unavailable.
Mounties and security experts are working to address the issue.
Police say to be careful with calls and emails that appear to come from municipal officials. No personal information should be given out during this time.