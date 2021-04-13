VANCOUVER -- A cluster of COVID-19 cases in Sun Peaks has now grown to 23 cases from 15 first reported on Saturday.

Mayor Al Raine says many people had let their guard down in the past couple weeks after the mountain resort saw fewer than two-dozen cases all winter.

Raine also says there were "definitely" travellers from Whistler and Revelstoke in the last two weeks after the ski resorts closed down early for the season.

He says he's fearful the number of cases will climb a little bit more but says people are definitely paying more attention to public health restrictions. (CHNL)