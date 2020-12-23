VANCOUVER -- Just two days before the Christmas, the province's top doctor is expected to give an update on the status of B.C.'s COVID-19 curve.

Dr. Bonnie Henry will be joined by Health Minister Adrian Dix at a news conference that will include the latest modelling data, as well as information on cases and deaths in the last 24 hours.

A previous update projected the province could see 1,000 cases per day within weeks. That update, on Nov. 12, was prior to the provincial government implementing sweeping restrictions on socializing in all health regions of B.C.

Since that time, B.C. has seen days with dips in new cases – including on Tuesday when 444 cases were recorded, the lowest total in weeks – but deaths have remained high. So far, 43 per cent of all deaths in B.C. since the start of the pandemic have been in December.

The data released last month also showed where people in B.C. are catching COVID, and the primary source at that time continued to be during social interactions and in households.

In November, young people were once again driving infection rates across B.C., as they did in the summer before new rules were imposed on bars, restaurants and short-term rental properties such as those listed on Airbnb.

Patients between the ages of 20 and 29 had seen the biggest spike in infection rates of any age group at that time.

Wednesday's update comes at a time when many are preparing to celebrate Christmas ad other holidays virtually, to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. There have been spikes in case numbers in B.C. previously that have been tied to holiday parties and gatherings.

During the latest modelling update, Henry and Dix will also provide more information on COVID cases recorded in the last 24 hours.

