VANCOUVER -- A mysterious and unpleasant stench started wafting through Port Moody over the weekend, and officials are still trying to determine where it came from.

Port Moody Fire Rescue said the strange smells first arrived on Saturday evening, prompting "numerous" calls to their department and 911.

Despite reaching out to FortisBC, Metro Vancouver and the B.C. government, firefighters said there were no answers by Monday morning – though the smell still lingered in parts of the city.

"PMFR continues to be as puzzled as our citizens when it comes to the noxious odours," the fire department tweeted.

Port Moody Fire Rescue has not responded to a request for more information from CTV News, including how people have described the stench. On social media, one man said it smelled "like rotten eggs."

The fire department asked anyone who notices the smells going forward to contact Metro Vancouver's air quality complaint line at 604-436-6777.

But if people believe there's an immediate threat to public safety, they should call 911 instead, Port Moody Fire Rescue said.