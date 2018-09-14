

B.C.'s premier campaigned on making life more affordable for renters with incentives including a $400 rebate, but more than a year later, he says there's a major roadblock to handing it out.

Speaking just days after renters learned their monthly bill could rise as much as 4.5 per cent next year, John Horgan blamed the delay on the Greens.

He was asked by CTV News what he'd say to renters upset about the potential increase, who could use that $400 to help cover the increase in costs.

"Well, certainly we've been working with our Green partners to get to the point where they can support the renters rebate that we campaigned on," he said.

"As you know, we have a confidence and supply agreement with the Green caucus that was the foundation of our government."

Without the Greens' support, the rebate won't happen, he said.

And so far, there is no support. Leader Andrew Weaver said he thinks the rebate might actually encourage further rent increases.

"Landlords, typically, when they get a good tenant they don't raise the rent. But if government's going to add $400 to every tenant, the landlord's just going to raise the rent… This is not good public policy," he said.

Horgan said he's hopeful the possibility of a 4.5 per cent rental hike will encourage the Greens to revisit the idea.

Meanwhile, the Liberals are pointing the finger back at the premier.

"He's the guy that promised a $400 rebate that's disappeared into thin air," Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson said.

"Renters are getting into a difficult corner now. Where is the rebate?"

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Shannon Paterson