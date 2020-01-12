VANCOUVER -- A dramatic winter storm that walloped B.C.'s south coast brought cancelled ferries, messy roads and power outages.

On Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland, Enviroment Canada issued high wind warnings; extreme cold warnings for many parts of northern B.C. and the central Interior; and snowfall warnings for many parts of the province.

But while the storm caused travel headaches, many B.C. residents headed outside to capture the beauty of the winter weather and shared their photos of January's storm, often using the hashtag #BCStorm.

Philipp Postrehovsky posted this photo from the heights of the British Properties in West Vancouver, looking down over the City of Vancouver.

While down at sea level, it was a different story: Rob Copland lamented that it was "mostly rain" at English Bay in Vancouver's West End.

Only green grass and goose shit down at English Bay. Mostly rain with a few flakes of wet snow off and on. #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/CCELcTzxZm — Rob Copland (@44_Below) January 10, 2020

Instagram user Jasmin showed how Burnaby had transformed into a winter wonderland. Several Burnaby residents started their day without electricity because of trees falling on power lines.

Several social media users captured the drama of stormy seas: landscape painter Terrill Welch posted this photo taken "between storms" on Jan. 10 at Reef Bay on Mayne Island.

Matt Carter also posted this stormy ocean scene from Parksville on Jan. 12.

From Salmon Arm, a family-run farm shared this photo of their pigs surrounded by a "snow fence."

And finally, deep snow couldn't stop this Whistler dog "snorkeling" through the snow.