What do you think of B.C.'s COVID-19 pandemic response? Province asks for feedback
It's been more than two years since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, and B.C. is now reviewing its response to the health emergency by gathering public feedback.
Announced Wednesday, the review will help the province prepare for future emergencies and learn how government agencies worked together over the past two years.
Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth appointed an independent team to review the province's response by speaking to government agencies, First Nations and other partners. That team includes former public service leaders Bob de Faye, Dan Perrin and Chris Trumpy.
"The review will include what aspects of preparedness, engagement, communications and implementation worked well, what changes were made to improve operational effectiveness as the pandemic evolved, and what improvements can be made to better prepare for pandemics and emergencies," a statement from the province said.
However, the review won't assess public policy decisions made by the government to manage outcomes of the pandemic. It also won't review decisions made by Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer.
As part of the review, members of the public will have the chance to complete a survey about how they were impacted by the government's response and communication during the pandemic. That feedback will be accepted until 4 p.m. on April 20.
Questions on the survey include how easy it is to find COVID-19 information, how clear government communication has been during the pandemic and questions about how well the government responded.
"By learning from the lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic, the B.C. government will be in a better position to build B.C. back stronger than ever and be ready for future emergencies," the province's statement said.
The province expects to release its report in the fall.
