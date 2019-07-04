

Cecilia Hua, CTV News Vancouver





It's been four years since "The Dress" sent the internet into a frenzy, debating whether it was black and blue or white and gold.

Now, a photo of a pair of Crocs has emerged promising to split social media users into different camps once more.

And that's exactly the point, according to Pascal Wallisch, a neuroscientists and professor at New York University. Wallisch and his team of researchers created the latest ambiguous photo in an attempt to better understand why people viewed "The Dress" so differently.

Wallisch said there are three possible colours someone may see in the Crocs: pink, grey or green, depending on how the viewer perceives the photo.

"We want to test the hypothesis that the stimuli are actually ambiguous, and if they are, that they are dependent on other aspects such as prior belief of the colour, reliance on prior information and personality," Wallisch told CTV News.

For now, there is no correct answer, as Wallisch and his team are still collecting data from the public. They hope to reveal some answers as early as this Saturday.