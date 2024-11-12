VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Westbound lanes of Highway 1 in Burnaby closed after 'serious' crash

    One of the vehicles involved in a crash on Highway 1 in Burnaby is pictured on Tuesday, Nov. 12. One of the vehicles involved in a crash on Highway 1 in Burnaby is pictured on Tuesday, Nov. 12.
    Share

    A stretch of Highway 1 in Burnaby will be closed during the Tuesday morning commute after a “serious” crash, officials say.

    In an alert around 3 a.m., DriveBC said the westbound lanes of the highway between Gaglardi Way and Kensington Avenue were closed due to a multi-vehicle collision.

    Video from the scene shows at least three heavily damaged cars, including a taxi. There is no word on how many people were injured.

    Collision analysts have been deployed to the scene, Cpl. Dave Noon with the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service said.

    “Expect significant delays for several hours,” he wrote on social media. “Avoid the area.”

    In an update around 5 a.m. DriveBC warned commuters the highway will not be open in time for rush hour.

    CTV News has reached out to the Burnaby RCMP and BC Emergency Health Services for more information.

    This is a developing story and will be updated.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Church of England head Justin Welby resigns over handling of sex abuse scandal

    Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, head of the Church of England and spiritual leader of the global Anglican Communion, resigned Tuesday after an investigation found that he failed to tell police about serial physical and sexual abuse by a volunteer at Christian summer camps as soon as he became aware of it.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News