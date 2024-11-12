Westbound lanes of Highway 1 in Burnaby closed after 'serious' crash
A stretch of Highway 1 in Burnaby will be closed during the Tuesday morning commute after a “serious” crash, officials say.
In an alert around 3 a.m., DriveBC said the westbound lanes of the highway between Gaglardi Way and Kensington Avenue were closed due to a multi-vehicle collision.
Video from the scene shows at least three heavily damaged cars, including a taxi. There is no word on how many people were injured.
Collision analysts have been deployed to the scene, Cpl. Dave Noon with the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service said.
“Expect significant delays for several hours,” he wrote on social media. “Avoid the area.”
In an update around 5 a.m. DriveBC warned commuters the highway will not be open in time for rush hour.
CTV News has reached out to the Burnaby RCMP and BC Emergency Health Services for more information.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
