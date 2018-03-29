

CTV Vancouver





Police in West Vancouver have issued a warning to residents after a dog was exposed to an illegal hallucinogenic street drug over the weekend.

The dog's owner told authorities Wednesday their pet had suddenly gotten sick during a walk in the forested area near Keith and Willow Creek roads Sunday.

According to the owner, the dog had collapsed and had to be taken in for emergency treatment at a vet.

Blood tests revealed the dog had ingested phencyclidine, or PCP. The animal has since been treated and is now recovering.

PCP is an illegal hallucinogenic drug originally developed as an anesthetic for animals. It can come as powder or liquid.

Police say they're still probing the incident, but it's unclear when, where or how the dog came into contact with the drug.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call 604-925-3700.

The investigation comes after a similar incident last year that sent Loretta, a three-year-old dog in Vancouver, to hospital.

In that case, an animal care technician told CTV News vets see several cases of drug toxicity in pets every week, but the bulk of them usually involve marijuana.