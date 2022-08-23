West Vancouver mayor shares condolences after wedding 'tragically marred' by fatal crash
West Vancouver's mayor shared her condolences after a tragic crash at a wedding killed two and injured several more people over the weekend.
Mary-Ann Booth shared a statement Monday, two days after a driver accelerated in her driveway, running into a group of people attending a wedding next door. Booth said the Cedardale neighbourhood is "normally peaceful."
"What should have been the happiest day of a couple’s life, their wedding day, is now tragically marred by this accident," Booth said in her statement.
Booth extended sympathies to the victims and wedding guests, and also thanked first responders.
She also cautioned against spreading rumours about what may have happened.
"I know people have very many questions. Everyone wants to understand how something like this could happen," she said.
"I’ve heard speculation about possible causes, but it is very important that we wait for the police to conduct their investigation. Our investigators are working diligently and will explore all avenues to determine what happened."
So far police have provided few details about the investigation.
Asked if speed or impairment were factors, police said it is too early to say, but that nothing has been ruled out – including the possibility that the driver experienced a medical episode.
"We know what happened but we are trying to figure out how and why this happened," said Const. Nicole Braithwaite in a news conference Monday.
"It's important to say at the onset that this is a very tragic incident that has affected a number of families within our community and beyond and our thoughts go out to each and every one of them."
The driver is among those in hospital. Police would not comment on her condition or say if they have spoken to her.
"I encourage everyone to be kind, compassionate, supportive, and, importantly, to withhold judgement until we have the facts," Booth said.
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Lisa Steacy
