West Vancouver drowning victim remembered as 'beautiful soul'

A West Vancouver man who drowned trying to save his dog was a dedicated community volunteer, a beloved son and brother, a newlywed, and someone who "saw the very best in humanity," according to the city's mayor.

Mark Sager, in a statement, has identified the victim who died after being swept away in Cypress Creek Friday night as Keen Lau – whom he describes as a dear friend.

"Keen was universally loved by everyone who was fortunate enough to know him. He was a truly kind, devoted, and highly empathetic individual," Sager writes.

"Our community of West Vancouver has lost a very special person who never uttered an unkind word to or about anyone," he continues.

Lau's volunteer contributions included work with BC Children's Hospital, S.U.C.C.E.S.S., and the First Nations Youth Rugby clinic, according to Sager. A passion for the outdoors and the mountains also led him to pitch in as a trail maintenance volunteer with the BC Mountaineering Club, Sager said.

Lau had recently gotten married and was looking forward to starting a family with his new wife, according to Sager. Lau's is also survived by his mother and his brother.

"My heart goes out to these people who will especially feel this untimely loss of a truly kind and wonderful son, brother and husband forever," Sager writes.

"I extend my most heartfelt condolences to all who have been impacted by the untimely loss of this beautiful soul," he continues.

Authorities have not officially identified Lau, but the West Vancouver Police Department confirmed Saturday that a man in his 40s and his dog were found deceased, bringing a tragic end to an overnight search.