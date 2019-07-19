

Another Metro Vancouver beach has been closed to swimmers following concerns about bacteria.

Vancouver Coastal Health issued a swimming advisory for Ambleside Beach Friday, warning people to avoid swimming or wading at the beach.

The District of West Vancouver said the advisory has been put in place due to "elevated bacteria counts” and the beach is closed to swimming.

The water quality will next be reviewed on July 24.

It's the fourth beach in Metro Vancouver in the past three weeks to be closed due to bacteria.

Trout Lake was shut down on Wednesday after tests found unsafe levels of E. coli in the water.

Sunset Beach was closed to swimmers on June 30 due to E. coli levels that were almost twice the acceptable limit and Bowen Island's Snug Cove has been closed since June 27.

More information about water quality monitoring in Metro Vancouver can be found on the VCH website.