Sunset Beach closed due to high E. coli levels
Cooling off in the water at English Bay, Jericho Beach or Sunset Beach this week could get you sick. (Vancouver Coastal Health)
CTV News Vancouver
Published Sunday, June 30, 2019 8:47AM PDT
Vancouver's Sunset Beach has been closed to swimmers due to high E. coli levels in the water.
According to Vancouver Coastal Health’s latest beach water quality report, bacteria levels in the area were sampled at 798 parts per 100 ml—almost twice the acceptable limit.
In a tweet, the Vancouver Park Board said signs have been posted at the beach warning swimmers about the danger.
