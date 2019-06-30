

Vancouver's Sunset Beach has been closed to swimmers due to high E. coli levels in the water.

According to Vancouver Coastal Health’s latest beach water quality report, bacteria levels in the area were sampled at 798 parts per 100 ml—almost twice the acceptable limit.

In a tweet, the Vancouver Park Board said signs have been posted at the beach warning swimmers about the danger.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available

Beach alert: Sunset Beach in Vancouver is closed due to high bacteria (E. coli) levels. Swimming is not recommended. For all beach water quality info visit: https://t.co/MXl2v5DJEb — Vancouver Coastal Health (@VCHhealthcare) June 30, 2019