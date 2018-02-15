

Vancouver police are investigating after a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the city's West Side Thursday.

The victim was located on Marguerite Street near West 49th Avenue shortly before 1 p.m.

Police have provided few details, saying only that the man was rushed to hospital and that no arrests have been made.

Const. Jason Doucette said there was no additional information to share at this time.

Around the time of the shooting, Magee Secondary and Maple Grove Elementary schools went into temporary hold-and-secures. The schools' exterior doors were locked to prevent anyone from entering or exiting the building.

The hold-and-secure was lifted about 15 minutes later, on the advice of the VPD.

This is a developing news story. Updates will be published as more information becomes available.