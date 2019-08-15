

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





Vancouver might see some unpredictable weather this weekend as sun, rain and cloud are all in the forecast.

Temperatures are expected to be relatively moderate, with highs averaging around 23 C. Lows are expected to dip to 15 C, Environment Canada says.

Friday will see sun and cloud throughout the day. Temperatures could seem a little warmer with the humidex making it feel like 26 C.

By Saturday, the cloud is expected to have settled in, with a 30 per cent chance of drizzle throughout the day.

On Sunday, the sun is forecasted to return, but there could be some cloud as well.

As of Thursday morning, there were no weather warnings in the province except an air quality statement for the Okanagan Valley that had been in place for several days.

Smoke from the Eagle Bluff wildfire near Oliver is expected to impact air quality over the next 24 to 48 hours, the advisory says.

