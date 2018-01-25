

The Canadian Press





Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver says he had a cordial call with Premier John Horgan that was aimed at easing a conflict over liquefied natural gas.

Horgan took time out from his trade mission to China to call Weaver on Tuesday night after the Green leader threatened on Twitter to bring down the minority NDP government if it continued to pursue what he described as the “LNG folly.”

The tweet last week came after Horgan said he intended to meet with potential LNG investors during his trip to Asia.

Weaver said the province couldn't meet its greenhouse gas emission targets if it pursues the LNG industry but said Wednesday that he has a good relationship with Horgan and the two have agreed to meet face to face when the premier returns to B.C.