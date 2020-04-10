VANCOUVER -- B.C.’s provincial health officer has published some guidelines about where, when and how to wear a cloth mask as a way of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement released Friday, Dr. Bonnie Henry says people who aren’t working in health care can choose to wear a cloth mask. New medical evidence shows cloth masks can be effective in keeping the wearer’s airborne droplets from spreading to others, she said.

But the general public should not wear a medical mask, such as a surgical or medical-grade N-95 mask, Henry said. As countries around the world struggle to contain the coronavirus pandemic, medical masks are in short supply, and need to be reserved for health-care workers.

“It is their job to care for us when we are ill and having the correct protective equipment to do that is crucial for them and for all of us,” Henry said in her statement.

Watch: How to make a simple mask

Up until a few days ago, public health officials — including the World Health Organization and Canada’s chief public health officer — were discouraging mask-wearing by the general public, saying the practice could lead people to touch their faces more often and have a false sense of security.

But with the realization of how people who are showing no symptoms are still spreading to virus to others, American and Canadian public health officials have recently changed their advice.

A week ago, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released new guidance encouraging Americans to don a cloth mask especially when visiting locations like grocery stores and pharmacies, where it’s more difficult to keep a two-metre distance from others.

The reason, the CDC said, was the evolving understanding of how “a significant portion of individuals with coronavirus lack symptoms (“asymptomatic”) and that even those who eventually develop symptoms (“pre-symptomatic”) can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms.”

Four days ago, Canada’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, also echoed that guidance.

But there are some important things for the public to know about where and how to wear a cloth mask, Henry said in her statement.

Physical distancing is still the most effective way to prevent the spread of droplets from one person to another, Henry said.

“What we know about the virus that causes COVID-19 is that it spreads from droplets when people who are infected with the virus cough, sneeze or expel droplets when they are in close contact (within one to two metres) with others,” Henry said.

“This is why physical distancing is so important and why self-isolation is necessary when we are ill or have recently travelled.”

Frequent hand washing and not touching your face are also high on the list of actions to keep doing to prevent the spread of the virus, Henry said.

A cloth face mask won’t prevent you from getting exposed to other people’s droplets, Henry said, but a mask is helpful in keeping your droplets from spreading to others.

If you are sick already, Henry said, do not leave the house, even if you are wearing a mask.

“Wearing a cloth mask may contain your virus droplets, but it does not make it okay to go out,” she said. “Maintain a safe distance from others when you are out, clean your hands regularly and avoid touching your face.”

Henry warned mask-wearers to avoid touching their faces, including repeatedly adjusting a mask, while they are wearing a cloth covering. This may be particularly difficult for young children to do, she said.

Wash your mask regularly, Henry added, and be cautious when you take it off.

Communities of home sewers have sprung up to make masks in B.C., organizing through platforms like Facebook and sharing tips and donation networks.

“I applaud the creativity and ingenuity of many who have taken the time to make these cloth masks and it is encouraging to see the social connections that have been made by sharing patterns and creative ideas online,” Henry wrote.