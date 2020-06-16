VANCOUVER -- Police in Vancouver say they seized weapons, replica guns and tactical vests from the city's Downtown Eastside Monday.

According to Vancouver police, officers encountered two men wearing military gear and tactical vests Monday morning. After an investigation, police seized several items at a nearby single room occupancy hotel.

"This is a substantial seizure because of the quality of the replicas and the military grade tactical equipment," Sgt. Aaron Roed said in a news release.

"Many replicas look like real guns and are used often in the city to commit crime. The suspects are known to police and have extensive criminal histories."

Police say their investigation is ongoing and no arrests were made.