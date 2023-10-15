'We will treat evil as it should be treated': Vancouver men enlist in Israeli military as war rages on

Adin Mauer is in his fourth year of computer science at the University of British Columbia, but knew he needed to step away.

"Sunday morning, I was supposed to be in a study group to do an assignment in algorithms and there was no way that was going to happen," said the 27-year-old Israeli.

Mauer, who grew up in Israel and already completed mandatory military service, says he lost friends in the Hamas slaughter that killed at least 1,400 people, many of them civilian women, children and babies.

"I couldn't, as an Israeli, as someone who served in the army, sit and watch what was happening."

Mauer couldn't divulge specifics, but told CTV News he's in the warzone located near the south of the Gaza border.

Ishai Gottlieb moved with his family to Vancouver in 2022 for a career opportunity. Upon hearing about the attack to his home country, he quickly arranged a flight and rejoined his fellow soldiers in the Israeli Defence Force (IDF).

"I need to be there," said Gottlieb, speaking to CTV News via Zoom from an undisclosed military location in Israel. "I just had this urge. I couldn't stand aside and look at what's happening to Israel from the outside."

One of Gottlieb's good friends, Vancouverite Ben Mizrachi, was among the approximately 260 people killed by Hamas at an Israeli music festival.

The IDF has responded with unprecedented force in Gaza, aiming to eliminate Hamas, which rules over Gaza and is considered a terrorist organization by many countries including Canada.

"The evil now has a face and an address and we will treat evil as it should be treated," said Gottlieb, a commanding officer in the IDF.

"Although the loss we suffered was huge, the feeling is that everyone is ready and everyone, you know, is engaged," said Mauer.