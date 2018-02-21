

CTV Vancouver





The Alberta government has spent tens of thousands of dollars on an ad campaign aimed at drumming up support for Kinder Morgan's pipeline expansion in B.C.

The full-page ads, which ran Wednesday in the Vancouver Sun, the Times Colonist, the Globe & Mail and other papers, highlight the neighbouring provinces' common priorities while taking jabs at B.C.'s NDP government.

"We used to be so close," the ads read. "Despite the current differences between our governments, British Columbians and Albertans share the same goals."

Appealing to B.C. residents' perceived environmental bent, Alberta touts its own voluntary emissions caps and carbon pricing, but cautions that if the controversial Trans Mountain pipeline expansion doesn't come to fruition it could mean the end of the federal government's climate action plan.

The ads, which were purchased at a cost of $62,000, also tempt British Columbians with the potential tax revenue from Kinder Morgan's project.

"Over the next 20 years, the Trans Mountain expansion is conservatively expected to generate $46.7 billion in government revenue to pay for public services across the country," they read.

"That’s $5.7 billion in B.C., $19.4 billion in Alberta and $21.6 billion across the rest of Canada."

They also echo Premier Rachel Notley's charge that the B.C. government, by exploring its regulatory options for protecting its coast from a potential spill disaster, is "breaking the rules of Confederation."

"Canada succeeds when Alberta and British Columbia succeed," the ads read. "So let's work together for the benefit of everybody. We're asking you to ask the B.C. government to come back to Confederation and the rules of our country."

The ads come days after Notley threatened to ramp up her retaliatory actions against B.C. over Premier John Horgan's vocal opposition to the pipeline.

Alberta previously paused talks to buy more electricity from B.C. and imposed a ban on the import of B.C. wine – a decision that B.C. is challenging under the Canadian free trade agreement's dispute settlement process.