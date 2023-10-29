'We're seeing great success': Project brings basketball courts to B.C. Indigenous communities
Brand-new basketball courts are being installed in Indigenous communities in the Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island thanks to an initiative called Court Projects.
Basketball is becoming increasingly popular in Canada. It’s now the most played team sport among youth aged 13 to 18 in the country, and the most popular sport among Indigenous youth in B.C., Dylan Kular, team president of the Vancouver Bandits said.
The program is a collaboration between B.C.’s Canadian Elite Basketball League team, the Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity and Recreation Council (I-SPARC) and several local partners.
The four outdoor courts completed or under construction are in Shxwhá:y Village and Soowahlie First Nation in Chilliwack, Snuneymuxw First Nation in Nanaimo and Sumas First Nation in Abbotsford.
“Basketball, hockey, soccer and baseball are the main sports within Soowahlie. Basketball has been on the back burner because of not having a court, but now having the court is going to bring it to our community in a greater way,” said Chief Brenda Wallace in a statement.
Kular told CTV News that many youth aren’t part of a school or community basketball team, and play basketball at public outdoor courts on their spare time. However, many outdoor courts have broken rims or no net.
The project aims to enhance existing courts and build new ones that have proper backboards, net mesh, rims and fresh paint.
He said 28 courts across the Lower Mainland—in Abbotsford, Surrey, Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows and Chilliwack—have already been upgraded by the project.
“We’re seeing great success already,” Kular said. “Kids are now racing to those courts at lunchtime.”
He added that communities can reach out to the Vancouver Bandits if they want to get involved in the Court Projects, and some already have, helping people of all ages stay active and have fun.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Gaza receives largest aid shipment so far as deaths top 8,000 and Israel widens military offensive
Nearly three dozen trucks entered Gaza on Sunday in the largest aid convoy since the war between Israel and Hamas began, but humanitarian workers said the assistance still fell desperately short of needs after thousands of people broke into warehouses to take flour and basic hygiene products.
1969-2023 Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dead at 54
'Friends' star Matthew Perry, the Emmy-nominated actor whose sarcastic, but lovable Chandler Bing was among television's most famous and most quotable characters, has died at 54. Some of his co-stars have paid tribute on social media, posting photos, GIFS and bloopers from their favorite episodes.
Justin Trudeau, Tom Green, Ottawa Senators pay tribute to Matthew Perry
Public figures are sharing tributes to Matthew Perry, 54, who was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28.
Cybersecurity incident takes down Toronto Public Library website, public computers
The Toronto Public Library said it is actively addressing a cybersecurity incident in a statement issued Sunday.
Son of Canadian hostage in Gaza: 'Military actions don't solve anything'
The son of a Canadian woman believed to be among those held hostage by Hamas in Gaza wants the world to push for an end to the fighting and says he fears Israel's escalating offensive could end all chance of bringing his mother safely home.
Hurricane Otis death toll rises to 43, missing now number 36 as search and recovery work continues
At least 43 people died when Category 5 Hurricane Otis slammed into Mexico's southern Pacific coast, the governor of hard-hit Guerrero said Sunday as the death toll continued to climb.
Wrong distance takes women's walk race athletes to mistaken record at Pan Am Games
Peru's Kimberly Garcia thought she set the world record in the women's 20 kilometers walk race at the Pan American Games. She later found out she didn't.
American hockey player dies after getting cut in the neck by a skate in England
American hockey player Adam Johnson, who appeared in 13 NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2019 and 2020, has died after his neck was cut by a skate blade during a game in England on Saturday, his team said. He was 29.
King Charles III seeks to look ahead in a visit to Kenya. But he'll have history to contend with
King Charles III wants to look to the future when his state visit to Kenya starts on Tuesday. But first he will have to confront the past.
Vancouver Island
-
Snowboarder's 'flexing' not a reason to conclude $1K worth of gear was a gift, CRT rules
A dispute between snowboarders resulted in a roughly $1,000 judgment in B.C.'s small claims tribunal this week.
-
These 2 B.C. communities have set low-temperature records 3 days in a row
B.C.'s late-October cold snap continues to set daily temperature records in communities across the province, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
1969-2023
1969-2023 Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dead at 54
'Friends' star Matthew Perry, the Emmy-nominated actor whose sarcastic, but lovable Chandler Bing was among television's most famous and most quotable characters, has died at 54. Some of his co-stars have paid tribute on social media, posting photos, GIFS and bloopers from their favorite episodes.
Calgary
-
Hillhurst, Edgemont, Silver Springs,downtown core hit by water main breaks
Many Calgarians weren't getting any water when they turned on the taps Saturday, due to numerous water main outages and breaks.
-
Calgary Ukrainian community service recognizes First World War internment
A special service at a Ukrainian church in Calgary Saturday recognized a painful part of Canada's past, which was the country's first national internment.
-
City seeks public input on East Elbow Pathway design plans
The city has launched an engagement study in the hopes of improving one of Calgary's oldest neighbourhoods.
Edmonton
-
'We all feel very duped': Albertans rally for repayment from retirement community life leases
A group of concerned Albertans claim they are each owed hundreds of thousands of dollars after signing so-called "life leases" with Christenson Communities retirement homes.
-
Heritage Classic returns to a much warmer Edmonton
Temperatures were expected to be more comfortable for the NHL's Heritage Classic on Sunday than they were for the event's inaugural edition 20 years ago at Commonwealth Stadium.
-
Alberta finance minister says CPP referendum decision will be based on 'high level feeling from many sources'
Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner says the province's decision on whether or not to hold a referendum on leaving the Canada Pension Plan will be based on a 'high level feeling from many sources' following consultations with Albertans.
Toronto
-
Police advise of traffic delays, closures as thousands flood downtown Toronto streets for pro-Palestinian rally
A crowd estimated to be in the thousands has gathered in Toronto’s downtown core for a pro-Palestinian demonstration in front of the U.S. Consulate General.
-
Cybersecurity incident takes down Toronto Public Library website, public computers
The Toronto Public Library said it is actively addressing a cybersecurity incident in a statement issued Sunday.
-
1969-2023
1969-2023 Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dead at 54
'Friends' star Matthew Perry, the Emmy-nominated actor whose sarcastic, but lovable Chandler Bing was among television's most famous and most quotable characters, has died at 54. Some of his co-stars have paid tribute on social media, posting photos, GIFS and bloopers from their favorite episodes.
Montreal
-
Quebec common front rejects government offer, strike still looming
The Quebec public sector unions federations representing around 430,000 workers say a new government contract offer is unacceptable. The unions have received a strike mandate from their members and say they will walk out for a one-day strike on Nov. 6.
-
What's scarier than Halloween? Sky-high rents, say Montreal demonstrators
People in Montreal's Park-Ex neighbourhood hit the streets on Halloween weekend to protest something residents say is even scarier: a lack of affordable housing. "We don't want tenants to be ghosts in their own neighbourhood," said Amy Darwish.
-
Woman struck by bullet while sitting in car in northeast Montreal
A woman was rushed to hospital after she was struck by a bullet while sitting in a vehicle early Sunday morning in Montreal's Riviere-des-Prairies neighbourhood, police say.
Winnipeg
-
Striking MPI workers to vote on new offer Monday
The Manitoba General Employees Union (MGEU) says its members employed by Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) will vote on a new employer offer Monday.
-
Man found shot at Manitoba Avenue home
Winnipeg police are investigating a shooting that took place in the North End Saturday morning.
-
'We're really humbled': Warm Boots, Warm Hearts returns to help those in need
An annual boot drive is back for another winter season, aiming to keep the feet of those in need warm across Winnipeg as temperatures drop.
Saskatoon
-
'It's not the full story': Sask. Indigenous peoples react to documentary, calling Buffy Sainte-Marie's Indigeneity into question
Indigenous peoples in Saskatchewan are reacting following a CBC Fifth Estate documentary that called into question the Indigenous identity of accomplished musician and activist Buffy Sainte-Marie.
-
'I lost everything': Sask. woman is using her experience to help others with addictions
Two Prince Albert YWCA workers are using their experience with addictions to help others.
-
Multiple vehicles hit the ditch near Sask. bridge, RCMP says
Slippery roadways made for dangerous travel on Highway 16 on Saturday.
Regina
-
'This party is united': Sask. NDP Leader Carla Beck enjoys 94% approval at party convention
Members of the Saskatchewan NDP are unified behind Carla Beck — as the leader enjoyed a 94 per cent approval rating at the party’s latest convention.
-
'It's not the full story': Sask. Indigenous peoples react to documentary, calling Buffy Sainte-Marie's Indigeneity into question
Indigenous peoples in Saskatchewan are reacting following a CBC Fifth Estate documentary that called into question the Indigenous identity of accomplished musician and activist Buffy Sainte-Marie.
-
'One of the worst experiences of my life': Regina senior evicted from government housing unit
A Regina senior is out on the street after being evicted from a government housing unit.
Atlantic
-
Coyote concerns rise in Nova Scotia town
Tourists flock to Mahone Bay, N.S. to gaze at the three famous churches and stunning coastal scenes, but locals are watching for coyotes after recent run-ins with the predator.
-
Cape Breton legion in danger of closing as membership declines
A Royal Canadian Legion branch in Cape Breton is in danger of closing as membership declines and costs add-up.
-
Police look for driver in hit-and-run who abandoned vehicle
Police are looking for the driver of a car involved in a hit-and-run on a N.S. highway that sent one person to hospital with serious injuries Saturday morning.
London
-
Man suffers critical injuries after fall from building, SIU investigating
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called to investigate after a man suffered critical injuries Saturday.
-
'They are quiet and quick': Londoners test drive electric vehicles during open house
London Hydro and the City of London partnered with ‘Plug N Drive’ to put on the open house over two days.
-
St. Thomas man allegedly robbed while walking his dog
St. Thomas police are investigating a robbery that took place early Saturday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
American hockey player dies after getting cut in the neck by a skate in England
American hockey player Adam Johnson, who appeared in 13 NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2019 and 2020, has died after his neck was cut by a skate blade during a game in England on Saturday, his team said. He was 29.
-
Mobile skin cancer clinic checking moles in Ontario
Melanoma Canada launched a series of mobile skin cancer screening clinics across Ontario this summer, as part of a five-year plan to hit its goal to screen 25,000 Canadians annually.
-
No choice other than to remove northwest Ont. justice from office, court confirms
A justice of the peace in northwestern Ontario who tried to help her son with a traffic offence was removed from office because she failed to show remorse for her actions, an appeals court has ruled.
Kitchener
-
Increased police presence in Kitchener for robbery involving firearm
Waterloo regional police are investigating an armed robbery in Kitchener on Sunday.
-
‘It blew me away’: Guelph, Ont. woman wins big at balloon design competition
A Guelph business owner is blowing up internationally for her creative balloon creations.
-
Dogs show off costumes at annual Howloween Pooch Party
Dozens of petrifying pups showed off their best costumes Sunday at the 3rd annual Howloween Pooch Party in Downtown Kitchener.