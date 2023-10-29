'We're seeing great success': Project brings basketball courts to B.C. Indigenous communities

Brand-new basketball courts are being installed in Indigenous communities in the Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island thanks to an initiative called Court Projects.

Basketball is becoming increasingly popular in Canada. It’s now the most played team sport among youth aged 13 to 18 in the country, and the most popular sport among Indigenous youth in B.C., Dylan Kular, team president of the Vancouver Bandits said.

The program is a collaboration between B.C.’s Canadian Elite Basketball League team, the Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity and Recreation Council (I-SPARC) and several local partners.

The four outdoor courts completed or under construction are in Shxwhá:y Village and Soowahlie First Nation in Chilliwack, Snuneymuxw First Nation in Nanaimo and Sumas First Nation in Abbotsford.

“Basketball, hockey, soccer and baseball are the main sports within Soowahlie. Basketball has been on the back burner because of not having a court, but now having the court is going to bring it to our community in a greater way,” said Chief Brenda Wallace in a statement.

Kular told CTV News that many youth aren’t part of a school or community basketball team, and play basketball at public outdoor courts on their spare time. However, many outdoor courts have broken rims or no net.

The project aims to enhance existing courts and build new ones that have proper backboards, net mesh, rims and fresh paint.

He said 28 courts across the Lower Mainland—in Abbotsford, Surrey, Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows and Chilliwack—have already been upgraded by the project.

“We’re seeing great success already,” Kular said. “Kids are now racing to those courts at lunchtime.”

He added that communities can reach out to the Vancouver Bandits if they want to get involved in the Court Projects, and some already have, helping people of all ages stay active and have fun.