'We're here 'til the end': Longshore union president speaks out

Port and terminal workers have entered the second day of job action.

The president of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada held a press conference Sunday afternoon.

“I was in hopes that sometime today or even earlier, we'd be coming with a better announcement, but we do not have one,” said Rob Ashton.

The strike affects more than 7,400 terminal cargo loaders and 49 of the province’s waterfront employers at more than 30 B.C. ports.

The union is asking its employer, the B.C. Maritime Employers Association, for higher wages, protection against automation and protection against contracting work out.

“During the pandemic, longshore workers put themselves on the front lines to make sure that people of British Columbia and all their families, and all Canadians have the necessary goods and supplies when all Canadians were asked to stay home to stay safe,” Ashton said.

“We were called heroes at that time and our employers gorged themselves on record profits. But now they have seem to forgotten the sacrifices our people made.”

NEGOTIATIONS TAKE A BREAK

On Sunday, the BCMEA posted on its website that talks have taken a pause for the night after 33 consecutive hours of negotiations.

“The committee intends to reconvene bargaining tomorrow morning, providing an opportunity for both parties to recharge and re-energize in the interest of achieving a fair and balanced agreement as soon as possible,” the post reads.

In an email, Ashton clarified the BCMEA "walked away from the table" Saturday night and talks resumed Sunday morning.

During the press conference, Ashton said they had to cut it short and couldn’t take questions from the media because they had to go back to the bargaining table.

“We’re here ‘til the end. We do not plan to leave the bargaining table. We expect the BCMEA here all day, all night, until a deal is done so our people can go back to work with a fair negotiated deal for all of us,” Ashton said.

BUSINESS LEADERS CALL ON THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO INTERVENE

Anita Huberman, president and CEO of the Surrey Board of Trade, said businesses are gravely concerned about the ripple effects of the strike.

“Surrey has the greatest number of manufacturers within British Columbia. They are the ones that are most concerned. Our retailers and grocery stores, they’re concerned as well; they receive goods through the ports as well,” she told CTV News.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business said many entrepreneurs rely on the goods that flow in and out of the ports in B.C.

“As soon as you start backing up supply chains and tankers that are coming in, that makes it difficult for anything to move across the country. The same thing happens for things that are leaving Canada,” said Corinne Pohlmann with the CFIB.

“If (the strike) is only a few days, maybe things can be quickly brought back to think about back to normal, but if it tends to last more than a week, that's when things really start to have an impact right across the country.”

Both are asking for the federal government to step in.

“We're asking the federal government for back-to-work legislation, and also to ensure that there is a statement where the port is considered and is an essential service to move the economy,” Huberman said.

'THERE NEVER BE LABOUR PEACE ON THE WATERFRONT'

There are federal mediators at the bargaining table, and Ashton would like Ottawa to stay out of the way.

“Labour peace in this industry comes from free collective bargaining. Labour peace in this industry comes from government staying out of the business between a union and their employers,” Ashton said.

“If the BCMEA gets their way -- and their way is to let the government make this collective agreement for them -- there will never be labour peace on the waterfront.”

Late Sunday afternoon, Canada’s labour minister, Seamus O’Reagan, shared on social media, “The focus needs to be on the table. All our energies must be directed at the table. Because that’s where the best deals are reached. Canadians are counting on it.”