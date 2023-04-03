'We owe it to taxpayers to ensure their money is treated with respect': Vancouver announces new task force

Downtown Vancouver is seen from City Hall on April 20, 2022. (CTV) Downtown Vancouver is seen from City Hall on April 20, 2022. (CTV)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Teacher shot by 6-year-old student filing US$40M lawsuit

A first-grade Virginia teacher who was shot and seriously wounded by her 6-year-old student is filing a lawsuit Monday seeking US$40 million in damages from school officials, accusing them of gross negligence for allegedly ignoring multiple warnings on the day of the shooting that the boy had a gun and was in a 'violent mood.'

Donald Trump heads to New York for booking, arraignment

Former U.S. President Donald Trump was leaving Florida for New York on Monday for his expected booking and arraignment the following day on charges stemming from hush money payments during his 2016 campaign -- answering for a criminal case unlike any his country has seen.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener