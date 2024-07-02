'We need to get her home': B.C. family stranded in Mexico after WestJet flight cancelled
One B.C. family is desperate to get their daughter home after their WestJet flight from Mexico was cancelled due to a labour dispute.
The cancellation was one of more than 1,000 across the country and stems from a two-day-long mechanics union strike that impacted more than 100,000 travelers, according to the company.
Kristen Williams and her family were supposed to leave Puerto Vallarta Saturday, when they were notified their flight was canceled. Since then, Williams said the family has had no luck finding an alternative route to get back to Terrace.
“I felt really helpless,” she said. “I felt stranded. There's no communication, so we literally felt stuck here.”
Williams said her family has repeatedly called the airline, and approached agents at the WestJet counter for help. She told CTV News the agents told her they are contractors and are therefore unable to rebook the family’s flight.
“Our loved ones are at home worried about us,” Williams said.
She added the earliest they’ll be able to get home is July 7. Her 21-year-old daughter is already overdue for the weekly medication she needs to treat her rheumatoid arthritis.
“We need to get her home,” she said. “I wanted to send my daughter home to a pharmacy because we need her prescription. We can’t fill it here.”
Gabor Lukacs, the president of Air Passengers Rights, said an airline is required to rebook passengers on another flight within 48 hours at their expense – or purchase another ticket on another airline.
“What passengers can do in such a situation if WestJet is refusing to rebook them – as is required by law – is to book a ticket on their own and make WestJet pay for it,” Lukacs said.
As of Tuesday, WestJet said it canceled 1,137 flights since Thursday, and that 125 out of 180 planes are now active again as the airline works to resume normal operations.
Senior charged in shooting of teen on rural property north of Edmonton
A Sturgeon County man has been charged after he allegedly shot a teen over the weekend.
Altercation between 'numerous' golfers on B.C. course broken up by RCMP
Authorities broke up an altercation involving "numerous" golfers at a course in B.C.'s Lower Mainland over the weekend – an incident that was apparently prompted by serious breaches in etiquette.
'He was bigger than life': Former broadcaster Scott Boyd dies at 68
Former Breakfast Television co-host and radio broadcaster Scott Boyd has died at the age of 68.
Judge grants U of T injunction to clear pro-Palestinian encampment from downtown Toronto campus
An Ontario judge has granted the University of Toronto an injunction allowing it to clear out a pro-Palestinian encampment from its downtown Toronto campus
RFK Jr. says he has 'skeletons in my closet' after sexual assault allegation
Independent U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said on Tuesday he has 'so many skeletons in my closet,' when asked about an allegation in a Vanity Fair article that he sexually assaulted a former family babysitter.
Eastern Ontario doctor accused of killing four patients acquitted of murder charges, negligence
An eastern Ontario doctor facing four charges of first-degree murder and negligence causing death in connection with the deaths of four seniors at a Hawkesbury hospital was acquitted on all charges at the Ottawa courthouse on Tuesday.
Ontario police seize over $1M in cocaine, $300K in cash in major drug bust
Police in Cornwall, Ont. have seized approximately $1.3 million worth of cocaine and $300,000 in cash as part of a major drugs investigation.
Are fewer Canadians having children? We want to hear from you
Are you choosing not to have children? CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
NHL free agency shows teams in U.S. states with no income tax have an advantage
It's become difficult to deny the impact of favourable tax situations for teams around the NHL.
Entangled humpback whale in B.C. 'a really challenging' case, DFO says
Marine mammal rescuers in British Columbia are searching for an entangled humpback whale in the waters off northern Vancouver Island.
'Notable' heatwave expected in B.C. by next weekend: ECCC
British Columbians should begin bracing for a stretch of hot weather starting late this week, with temperatures expected to climb up to 10 C above seasonal averages, according to a meteorologist with Environment Canada.
Another severe thunderstorm watch issued for B.C. Interior
A swath of B.C.’s southern Interior is being told to brace for potential severe thunderstorms Tuesday.
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for B.C. Interior
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect Sunday for a swath of the B.C. Interior, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Man stabbed in Kelowna, suspect at large: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna say a suspect is at large after a man was stabbed in the city Sunday afternoon.
Senior charged in shooting of teen on rural property north of Edmonton
A Sturgeon County man has been charged after he allegedly shot a teen over the weekend.
City to conduct review on intersection where toddler was killed in marked crosswalk
The City of Edmonton is in the process of conducting a fatality review on an intersection where a toddler was killed last week.
Mayor calls on province to start paying property taxes
Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi says it's time for the province to start paying property taxes to the city again.
Calgarians can now use water 'as they regularly would' indoors
Calgary's mayor has given citizens the go-ahead to begin using water inside their homes as they normally would.
Teen driver in fatal Springbank crash given probation, driving prohibition
The driver of a vehicle in a crash that killed her younger sister and friend in 2021 was given two years' probation and five-year driving prohibition on Tuesday.
Showers continuing in Calgary overnight into Wednesday morning
Overnight showers will continue through to early Wednesday morning until about 6 a.m. Then it will clear out for a bit and the sun will peek through.
Fire ban ended for Lethbridge area
With the recent moisture and cooler temperatures, fire bans and restrictions in the Lethbridge area are no longer in effect.
Tourists expected to hit the road this Canada Day
Plenty of tourists will descend on Lethbridge to see what the city offers. Locals, too, will have no shortage of activities this weekend.
'A lot of work': Raymond Stampede ready to kick off in new location
The 122-year-old Raymond Stampede is set to get underway this weekend, but this year’s event will occur at a new location.
Winnipeg business victimized by crime wave
A Winnipeg business owner is speaking out after criminals hit her establishment three times in just over a month, including a bizarre trailer fire.
Heavy rain hammers Winkler
The City of Winkler is asking residents to conserve water Tuesday after heavy rain hammered the southern Manitoba community on Canada Day.
'Very well-loved': Chief says community is in pain after three men went missing on Lake Winnipeg
The Chief of Misipawistik Cree Nation said it is a tough time for her people after three men went missing last week.
Weekend death investigation upgraded to homicide, Regina police reveal
The Regina Police Service (RPS) has revealed that an investigation into a death over the weekend is now being considered a homicide.
Regina's Urgent Care Centre now seeing patients
Regina's new Urgent Care Centre is now up and running. The facility, located at 1320 Albert St. had a full parking lot on its first day of operation.
Ward 1 Councillor Cheryl Stadnichuk will not seek re-election
Following "lengthy consideration," Regina city councillor Cheryl Stadnichuk will not be seeking re-election in this November's municipal election.
Saskatoon had one of its wettest Junes in more than 100 years
After successive summers of drought and smoke from forest fires across many parts of Saskatchewan in recent years, those longing for rain got plenty of it last month.
Why is gas 20 cents cheaper in Manitoba than Saskatchewan?
While some Saskatchewan drivers are feeling the pinch at the pumps, neighbouring Manitoba has the cheapest gas in the country.
Sask. RCMP seek public help locating escaped prisoner
The Outlook RCMP detachment is seeking the public's assistance in locating 58-year-old Michael Edstrom of Dinsmore, Saskatchewan.
Judge grants U of T injunction to clear pro-Palestinian encampment from downtown Toronto campus
An Ontario judge has granted the University of Toronto an injunction allowing it to clear out a pro-Palestinian encampment from its downtown Toronto campus
'Traffic's too bad': Niall Horan walks to his own concert in Toronto
Irish singer Niall Horan had to ditch his car and walk to Scotiabank Arena where his concert was being held last weekend because the traffic was 'too bad' downtown.
Backbencher who was booted from caucus after controversial meeting criticizes Ford
A former Progressive Conservative backbencher in Premier Doug Ford's government says she is disappointed with his "unilateral decision" to kick her out of caucus.
Canada Post carrier says nothing being done about repeated homophobic harassment at work
A letter carrier with Canada Post says he's been harassed repeatedly at work because he is gay and has filed official complaints but nothing has been done.
Montreal-area tourist dies in hospital nine days after assault on Dublin street
A Montreal-area man has died after spending nine days in hospital following a serious assault in Dublin, Ireland.
More victims come forward after man arrested in alleged South Shore home repair scheme: police
A 42-year-old man is behind bars after police allege he defrauded multiple homeowners on Montreal's South Shore by offering driveway sealing services and other home repairs.
SkyHawks member seriously injured in Canada Day parachute performance on Parliament Hill
A member of the Canadian Armed Forces Parachute Team, known as the SkyHawks, was seriously injured during a Canada Day performance on Parliament Hill on Monday.
Heart postpones Ottawa show, tour following cancer diagnosis
The rock band Heart has postponed their Ottawa show and all remaining shows on their tour as lead singer Ann Wilson undergoes treatment for cancer.
Eastern Ontario doctor accused of killing four patients acquitted of murder charges, negligence
An eastern Ontario doctor facing four charges of first-degree murder and negligence causing death in connection with the deaths of four seniors at a Hawkesbury hospital was acquitted on all charges at the Ottawa courthouse on Tuesday.
'He was bigger than life': Former broadcaster Scott Boyd dies at 68
Former Breakfast Television co-host and radio broadcaster Scott Boyd has died at the age of 68.
N.B. whooping cough outbreak grows to 19 cases
New Brunswick Public Health says an outbreak of whooping cough on the Acadian Peninsula has grown to 19 cases, as of Tuesday.
Power failure inside water facility leads to Halifax boil water advisory
A boil-water advisory warning residents of the possibility of unsafe drinking water within the Halifax Regional Municipality remains in place Tuesday.
'Very bad for us'; concerned business owners frustrated by summer lane restrictions
Beginning today, the City of London has put lane restrictions in place along Wellington Street between Horton Street East and South Street to complete surface paving, line painting and other finishing work.
As hurricane approaches, London newlyweds stranded in Jamaica due to WestJet strike
Newlyweds from London, Ont. are trapped in Jamaica, as Category 5 hurricane Beryl approaches.
London Fire Department on the scene of natural gas leak
The London Fire Department is on the scene of a natural gas leak this afternoon at 31 Rogers Avenue. According to District Chief Nick Hewetson, the issue was first reported by a resident at roughly 2:00 p.m.
Fireworks, fights and pepper spray: Chaotic Canada Day celebration at a Kitchener, Ont. park
One person has been charged with assaulting a police officer after chaos broke out in a Kitchener, Ont. park on Canada Day.
Victim of fatal Flamborough, Ont. house party shooting identified
The man who was fatally shot along a Flamborough, Ont. highway this weekend has now been identified as Tobenna Obiaga, a 45-year-old man from Halton Region.
Drivers stopped by WRPS will now be given an alcohol screening test
All drivers pulled over by Waterloo Regional Police Service officers may now face an alcohol screening test.
Hwy. 69 reopens after serious, single-vehicle crash in Estaire
Highway 69 reopened early Tuesday evening after being closed for several hours following a collision.
Elliot Lake homeowners to get their day in court this week
A group of Elliot Lake seniors and homeowners who have been fighting the Canadian government and by extension the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission for the last three years over the radioactive backfill used under their homes will be getting their day in court on Wednesday.
WATCH: Ode to Newfoundland rings out at emotional interment of Unknown Soldier
As part of the emotional ceremony honouring Newfoundland and Labrador's Unknown Soldier, the province's national anthem, The Ode to Newfoundland, was sung. Military members received special permission from defence officials to salute the Ode.
An unknown Newfoundland soldier killed in the First World War is being laid to rest
The remains of a soldier from Newfoundland killed in the battlefields of France during the First World War will be laid to rest in St. John's Monday, bringing an emotional end to a years-long effort in a place still shaken and forever changed by the bloodshed.
The small French town where Newfoundlanders were heroes
It was a battle ripped from the pages of a storybook: Ten soldiers held off hundreds of German troops to save a small French village in the First World War.